The future of the Grand Bargain: A new ambition?

Victoria Metcalfe-Hough

Key messages

• International aid responses to the Covid-19 pandemic in crisis contexts are accelerating progress in cash assistance, localisation and quality funding, and could push forward further gains in these and other areas.

• But there are key risks and challenges ahead – locking in progress made once the urgency of the pandemic has passed and the expected global economic recession starts to bite will be key.

• Signatories agree that there is a future for the Grand Bargain; it has added value and could be elevated to a higher level of ambition – including acting as a mechanism to navigate a route through the challenges emerging in the wake of this global pandemic.

• To fully exploit its added value and realise new ambitions, the Grand Bargain needs to make substantive adaptations to its function, focus and format.

