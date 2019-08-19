19 Aug 2019

Funding Request Materials for 2020-2022 Funding Cycle

Report
from The Global Fund
Published on 31 Jul 2019

The first set of application materials and resources for the 2020-2022 funding cycle are now available on the Global Fund website.

The allocation-based funding model remains largely unchanged for the upcoming cycle, though some elements have been updated based on lessons learned from the current cycle. These refinements are designed to further streamline the application process and improve the impact of Global Fund resources.

Included within this first release are the English language versions of the five application forms and instructions for each approach, technical information notes, other guidance documents and a preliminary frequently asked questions document. See the Funding Request Applications and Applicant Guidance pages for details.

The first funding request submission deadlines are listed on the Funding Request Submissions & Status page.

Updates to the FAQs, virtual trainings and other documentation will be published monthly starting in September 2019 until allocation letters are sent in December 2019. Materials will be provided in French and Spanish starting in September.

See the Applying for Funding section for an overview of the application process.

