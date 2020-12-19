Funding ‘Flaws’ Flawed funding flows hinder efficient humanitarian response (Briefing Note June 2020)

Faced with the pandemic, many countries have taken drastic isolation measures to avoid or delay the increase of cases. In countries facing pre-existing humanitarian needs, these measures are causing severe secondary impacts on people’s livelihood and employment, as well as hindering access to humanitarian assistance. For instance, in Ethiopia, humanitarian needs have increased from seven to more than 16 million people in need of humanitarian assistance from January to June, due to the primary and secondary effects of Covid-19.

The complexity of the crisis has presented the humanitarian sector with tremendous demands and challenges. The fear of largescale outbreaks in areas with dense populations with limited access to water, sanitation, and health services has prompted many organisations to redirect funds and resources from their regular programmes to efforts to make communities less vulnerable to Covid-19. The need to maintain social distancing has resulted in changes in how organisation do their programmes, from education to distributions. In addition, public health measures, including movement restrictions, have in many places delayed programming, leading to a need for extensions.

While many donors have shown increased flexibility to allow organisations to adapt and respond to the crisis, it is paramount that we recognize that the Covid-19 pandemic has only exacerbated existing humanitarian needs, and therefore its response can only marginally be addressed through reprogramming.

It requires, instead, new resources to be made available, and a new risk sharing approach long sought through humanitarian reform, not least within the Grand Bargain platform. However, three months in, only 17 percent of the Global Humanitarian Response Appeal (GHRP) to tackle the effects of the Covid-19 has been funded. While some of the poorest countries have seen relatively few cases, numbers are rising quickly in many countries as the fear of underreporting emerges