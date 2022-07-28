Analyses of contributions from public and private sector resource partners to UNICEF

Highlights

UNICEF is funded entirely by voluntary contributions. We rely on the commitment of our partners to bring life-saving support to children and their families.

The Funding Compendium 2021 contains financial information on contributions to UNICEF from public and private sector resource partners. It outlines the various funding streams to UNICEF, including Regular Resources, thematic, earmarked, and emergencies.

In 2021, total income to UNICEF increased to $8,122 million from $7,219 million in 2020.

Of this income, Unearmarked core resources or Regular Resources amounted to $1,408 million. Earmarked Other Resources increased by 17 per cent, to a total of $6,713 million.

Public sector income constituted 73 per cent or $5,924 million of total income.

Private sector income was 26 per cent or $2,077 million of total income.

In 2022, UNICEF will continue to rely on your flexible and predictable funding to reverse the impact of the pandemic and get us back on track to realizing the Sustainable Development Goals for every child and young person, everywhere.