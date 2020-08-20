Frontiers of Water-Related Disaster Management and the Way Forward

Effective governance is one of the most essential elements of an overall disaster risk management strategy.

Our world has been witnessing a consistent rise in water-related disasters in recent years. Water-related disasters refer to meteorological events such as cyclones and storms; hydrological events such as floods; and climatological events such as extreme temperatures, drought, and forest fires. Such disasters derail sustainable development, making it paramount to embed water-related disaster resilience into the Sustainable Development Goals. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has made disaster risk reduction even more challenging.

KEY POINTS

Effective disaster risk management (DRM) requires scaling efforts to leverage water hazard data as much as possible.

Human capacity development (public education and literacy, empowerment of local governments and community leaders, and media briefings) by adequately addressing the local knowledge and wisdom is a necessity for future policy frameworks.

Effective disaster preparation, warning, response, and recovery are best made when local governments and organizations work well together and coordinate with organizations on the national level.

For future dialogues, additional focus should be on identifying best practices related to using state-of-the-art technology to enable efficient governance for DRM.

POLICY BRIEF NO: 2020-4

AUTHOR

Oo, Poe Bugalia, Nikhil Seetharam, K. E. Ikeda, Tetsuya Koike, Toshio