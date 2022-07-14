Frontiers of Sanitation, Issue 20, July 2022 - Engaging men and boys for gender-transformative WASH Part 2

Sue Cavill (independent consultant), Chelsea Huggett(WaterAid Australia), and Jose Mott (Water for Women)

This issue of Frontiers of Sanitation explores the extent to which engaging men and boys in WASH processes is leading to transformative change in gender roles, attitudes, and sustainable change in reducing gender inequalities across households, communities, organisations, and policy.

This document is an update to a previous edition of Frontiers of Sanitation produced in 2018. In Part 1, the differing roles of men and boys were reviewed in terms of objects to change (i.e. to change sanitation or hygiene behaviours), agents of change (in promoting improved practices), and partners for change in gender-transformative WASH processes.

This update reviews progress and provides practical examples of the opportunities and challenges with this endeavour. It also includes recommendations for those thinking about why and how to include engaging men and boys as part of their WASH programmes.

Read full publication online

Also view the accompanying case studies document : Emerging Practice for the Engagement of Men and Boys in WASH