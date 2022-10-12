Frontex Annual Risk Analysis for 2022/2023

Today Frontex is releasing the Frontex Risk Analysis for 2022/2023, a comprehensive report presenting the situation at the EU’s external borders and the future challenges for the European border management community.

Among the topics discussed by Frontex analysts are:

the impact of the war in Ukraine

general migratory situation

returns

document fraud

cross-border crime, including trafficking of human beings and smuggling of illegal goods and weapons

terrorism

The report also provides an outlook with key risks affecting European Integrated Border Management, led by the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine that are likely to be critical for international and irregular migration, as well as cross-border crime. Other factors that will affect EU’s border management include the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and possible future use of irregular migration as a hybrid threat.

Read the Annual Risk Analysis report here.