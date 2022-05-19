Frequently Asked Questions: UNFPA and the Climate Crisis

WHY IS UNFPA ENGAGED IN CLIMATE ACTION?

Climate change is a major threat to the vision of people-centred sustainable development outlined in the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Programme of Action, which was reinforced by the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 and its related commitments, and was amplified by actions to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals in the Decade of Action. Climate change is a multiplier of existing health vulnerabilities, through its impact on equitable access to both health care and education within resilient systems and its effect on adequate access to safe water, improved sanitation and food insecurity. Climate-related displacement and the consequent impact on livelihoods are equally challenging the protection and the realization of human rights, including sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Current efforts to adapt to climate change are simply insufficient. They are not always designed to prevent a disproportionate impact on women and girls, as well as other populations in vulnerable or marginalized situations. There is a strong basis for action, including the integration of gender and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and the integration of SRHR into climate adaptation strategies.

There is also widespread recognition of the lifesaving importance of sexual and reproductive health issues and measures to address genderbased violence in emergencies. However, this progress has not been matched in the arena of climate change.

The rapid pace of climate change in the next decade will make each of the transformative results more difficult to achieve by constraining defined pathways. There are direct and indirect pathways of impact, which continue to be the basis of research and implementation. Heat worsens maternal and neonatal health outcomes, with research suggesting that an increase of one degree Celsius in the week before delivery corresponds with a six per cent greater likelihood of stillbirth.

Climate-related emergencies cause major disruptions in access to health services and life-saving commodities including the nine bundles of sexual and reproductive health services. Climate-related loss or change of livelihoods, as well as displacement and migration, increase the risk of gender-based violence and affect household coping strategies. This can increase harmful practices including child marriage. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has noted the likelihood that both climate change and gender-blind climate-change interventions could worsen gender inequality.