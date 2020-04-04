1. Introduction

Frequently Asked Questions on inter‐agency PSEA: IOM’s lessons learned from PSEA implementation in‐country (hereafter: FAQs on inter‐agency PSEA) stems from IOM’s experience in rolling out the 2016 IASC PSEA toolkit as tasked by the IASC Principals, and ongoing dedicated support to collective in‐ country PSEA programs. The FAQs capture the recurring challenges brought to the Global IOM inter‐ agency PSEA Project team by in‐country practitioners. IOM’s goal in collecting these FAQs is to support in‐country and global PSEA stakeholders by addressing the real challenges faced in inter‐agency PSEA implementation.

The FAQs in this format are a temporary resource and will be used for the 2020 update of the Best Practice Guide on inter‐agency Community‐Based Complaint Mechanisms (CBCMs). Country examples of practice have been bundled separately and will also be integrated into the Best Practice Guide update.

The primary target audience of this document are technical PSEA actors at the country level that are implementing an inter‐agency PSEA Program. Senior leadership in‐country will also benefit from the key messages and unpacking of core PSEA concepts. Additionally, the FAQs are relevant for in‐country and global actors that are working on related issues (e.g. AAP, GBV, Protection, Child Protection, and Gender actors), as they also aim to clarify synergies and linkages between these actors and a PSEA in‐ country Program.

Because establishing and maintaining an inter‐agency CBCM is an integral part of a broader inter‐ agency PSEA program, the issues raised during IOM’s rollout of the Best Practice Guide by necessity expanded beyond the scope of CBCMs. The scope of the FAQs is therefore broader than the scope of the Best Practice Guide. Terminology used in these FAQs will match this broader scope to cover the entire in‐country program. For instance, while the Best Practice Guide uses the terms PSEA/CBCM Focal Points and PSEA/CBCM Coordinator, these FAQs will refer to the same actors as PSEA Focal Point and PSEA Coordinator respectively, to encompass their broader role in the inter‐agency PSEA Program.

This resource is divided in two parts: