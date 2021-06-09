Frequently Asked Questions: The COVAX Humanitarian Buffer, 8 June 2021

This FAQ document has been prepared by the IASC Working Group on COVID-19 vaccines. The Working Group was tasked by the IASC Emergency Directors Group to work with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, on the establishment of the COVAX Humanitarian Buffer. These FAQs are intended for all IASC entities, humanitarian partners, and external stakeholders. The FAQs will be updated and re-circulated as required to ensure they reflect the most relevant and up-to-date information.

GENERAL

1. What is the COVAX Humanitarian Buffer?

The Humanitarian Buffer is a mechanism established within the COVAX Facility to act as a measure of ‘last resort’ to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines for high-risk and vulnerable populations in humanitarian settings. The Humanitarian Buffer is only to be used where there are unavoidable gaps in coverage in national vaccination plans and micro-plans, despite advocacy efforts. National governments are responsible for ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people within their respective territory. The ‘first resort’ for all populations of concern, irrespective of legal status, is that they are included in national vaccination plans and reached during the implementation of those plans. Gavi, IASC partners, civil society and others will continue to advocate with national governments to ensure the inclusion of all populations regardless of their legal status in line with the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) ‘Values Framework’ and ‘Roadmap For Prioritizing Uses Of COVID-19 Vaccines in The Context Of Limited Supply’ and will advocate for the revision of national plans and micro-plans if required