Frequently Asked Questions: The COVAX Humanitarian Buffer

This FAQ document has been prepared by the IASC Working Group on COVID-19 vaccines. The Working Group was tasked by the IASC Emergency Directors Group to work with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, on the establishment of the COVAX Humanitarian Buffer. These FAQs are intended for all IASC entities, humanitarian partners, and external stakeholders. The FAQs will be updated and re-circulated as required to ensure they reflect the most relevant and up-to-date information