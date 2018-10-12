Francophone parliamentary network reiterates its commitment to respond to AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

The Parliamentary Network to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria reaffirmed its commitment to increase funding to end the three diseases at its annual meeting in Lomé, Togo, held on 4 and 5 October. The network committed to urge the heads of state and government of the Francophonie to advocate for increased funding during the sixth replenishment conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which will be held in Lyon, France, in October 2019.

“UNAIDS recognizes the important initiatives of French-speaking parliamentarians at both the national and international levels, as well as the advocacy and efforts of the Parliamentary Network to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria,” said Christian Mouala, UNAIDS Country Director for Togo.

The network, which is affiliated to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, also agreed that it will focus on the reform of punitive laws that perpetuate HIV- and tuberculosis-related stigma and discrimination.

“The responses to AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria require the commitment of all: national ministries of health, researchers, funders and, of course, parliamentarians. Only by pooling our efforts and with the strength of our parliaments and our members can we hope to, one day, overcome these epidemics,” said Didier Berberat, President of the Network to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and Councillor for States, Switzerland.

UNAIDS has a cooperation agreement with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, which is due to be renegotiated this year.