12 Oct 2018

Francophone parliamentary network reiterates its commitment to respond to AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

Report
from UNAIDS
Published on 12 Oct 2018 View Original

The Parliamentary Network to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria reaffirmed its commitment to increase funding to end the three diseases at its annual meeting in Lomé, Togo, held on 4 and 5 October. The network committed to urge the heads of state and government of the Francophonie to advocate for increased funding during the sixth replenishment conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which will be held in Lyon, France, in October 2019.

“UNAIDS recognizes the important initiatives of French-speaking parliamentarians at both the national and international levels, as well as the advocacy and efforts of the Parliamentary Network to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria,” said Christian Mouala, UNAIDS Country Director for Togo.

The network, which is affiliated to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, also agreed that it will focus on the reform of punitive laws that perpetuate HIV- and tuberculosis-related stigma and discrimination.

“The responses to AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria require the commitment of all: national ministries of health, researchers, funders and, of course, parliamentarians. Only by pooling our efforts and with the strength of our parliaments and our members can we hope to, one day, overcome these epidemics,” said Didier Berberat, President of the Network to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and Councillor for States, Switzerland.

UNAIDS has a cooperation agreement with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, which is due to be renegotiated this year.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.