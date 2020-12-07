France’s Humanitarian Strategy (2018-2022) : Renewed ambition to meet the challenge of current crises - Executive Summary, November 2020

France’s humanitarian strategy (2018-2022) has three main pillars: promoting respect for International Humanitarian Law within international structures: increasing resources and employing them more effectively; and integrating humanitarian action into an approach that aims to resolve crises durably. The three main pillars are broken down into 15 commitments.

This mid-term review, which is an integral part of the strategy, documents the progress made so far. It looks in particular at the 15 commitments, taking stock of the results obtained and the difficulties encountered two years on. It also aims to identify emerging issues that the strategy may not cover fully.