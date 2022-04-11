France, EU, WFP to announce initiatives to mitigate impact of conflict in Ukraine on global food security (press briefing)

ROME – France’s Europe and Foreign affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Agriculture and Food Minister Julien Denormandie, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, and UN World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley will meet in Rome on Tuesday to discuss plans to prevent a deterioration in food security around the world as a result of the war in Ukraine. In particular, the multilateral FARM (Food and agriculture resilience mission) initiative, laid out by the European Council, will be presented.

Following the meeting at WFP’s Rome headquarters, the participants will hold an online press briefing to discuss planned actions. Journalists wishing to attend the conference, scheduled for approximately 15.45 CET, should register online.

The knock-on effect of the crisis in Ukraine is adding further strain to import-dependent countries, which now have to pay more for basic food commodities. Even prior to invasion of Ukraine, rising prices were putting basic food items beyond the reach of many vulnerable families. Food prices are at an all-time high, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s Food Price Index.