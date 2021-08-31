France donates 10 million doses to Africa through COVAX and AU

As part of France’s pledge to donate at least 60 million doses to the world this year, a new arrangement between France and the African Union will see 10 million doses provided through a partnership with COVAX and the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT).

This donation will help build on the more than 55 million doses already delivered to the African continent by COVAX.

Dr Seth Berkley, CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance: “Africa has been hard-hit by COVID-19. France’s leadership in dose donation will further the cause of equitable access and help end the acute phase of the pandemic.”

Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs: “Dose-sharing is not only the expression of solidarity: it is a key condition to ensure equitable and universal access to high quality vaccine against COVID-19. This partnership built with the African Union and Gavi/COVAX will enable the donation by France of 10 million of Astra Zeneca and Pfizer doses to African countries. It embodies the will of France to stand side by side with African people and face the pandemic together.”

African Union Special Envoy responsible for the AVAT initiative, Strive Masiyiwa: “Our mission as Africa is to vaccinate at least 60% of our population. We have been working with COVAX in a partnership to make this possible despite the supply challenges. This generous offer by the people of France is very welcome indeed, and we urge other donors to step forward in dose sharing, as well as releasing of production capacity in their countries.”

Geneva, 30 August 2021 – African Union Member States are to receive an additional 10 million doses of Astra Zeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX and the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), thanks to a new arrangement with the French government and the African Union.

As well as a contribution of EUR 200 million in funding, France was the first country to donate doses through COVAX, and 3.7 million doses have already been shipped to 22 countries across Africa and Asia. As part of a pledge of 60 million doses in 2021, this new alliance will ensure that more people in Africa will be able to access vaccines, helping countries battle the pandemic. COVAX, a longstanding partner of the African Union, will be on the frontline in ensuring these doses are allocated and delivered where they are needed.

“Africa has been hard-hit by COVID-19,” stressed Dr Seth Berkley, CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. “France’s leadership in dose donation will further the cause of equitable access and help end the acute phase of the pandemic.”

“Dose-sharing is not only the expression of solidarity: it is a key condition to ensure equitable and universal access to high quality vaccine against COVID-19. This partnership built with the African Union and Gavi/COVAX will enable the donation by France of 10 million of Astra Zeneca and Pfizer doses to African countries. It embodies the will of France to stand side by side with African people and face the pandemic together.” Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

African Union Special Envoy responsible for the AVAT initiative, Strive Masiyiwa said “Our mission as Africa is to vaccinate at least 60% of our population. We have been working with COVAX in a partnership to make this possible despite the supply challenges. This generous offer by the people of France is very welcome indeed, and we urge other donors to step forward in dose sharing, as well as releasing of production capacity in their countries.”

COVAX has delivered over 55 million doses to the African continent, while also investing in readiness and delivery to ensure countries can roll vaccines out effectively. COVAX looks forward to deepening its existing partnership with the African Union, AVAT and the Africa CDC to work together to fight the pandemic. This will contribute to the African Union’s target of vaccinating at least 60% of the African population.

These doses donated by France are produced by the AstraZeneca and Pfizer manufacturing networks. Donating through COVAX helps to increase vaccine coverage, ensures that no dose goes to waste, and helps to bring an end to the acute phase of the pandemic. The design and operationalization of the COVAX dose sharing mechanism is being supported by a contribution of CAD 5 million from Canada.

Notes to editors

About African Union

The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African Continent. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999).https://au.int/en/overview

About COVAX

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by CEPI, Gavi and WHO – working in partnership with UNICEF and PAHO as delivery partners, developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers, the World Bank, and others. It is the only global initiative that is working with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both high-income and lower-income countries.

About Gavi’s role in COVAX

Gavi leads on procurement and delivery at scale for COVAX: designing and managing the COVAX Facility and the Gavi COVAX AMC and working with its traditional Alliance partners UNICEF and WHO, along with governments, on country readiness and delivery. As part of this role, Gavi hosts the Office of the COVAX Facility to coordinate the operation and governance of the mechanism as a whole, holds financial and legal relationships with 193 Facility participants, and manages the COVAX Facility deals portfolio: negotiating advance purchase agreements with manufacturers of promising vaccine candidates to secure doses on behalf of all COVAX Facility participants. Gavi also coordinates design, operationalisation and fundraising for the Gavi COVAX AMC, the mechanism that provides access to donor-funded doses of vaccine to 92 lower-income economies. As part of this work, Gavi provides funding and oversight for UNICEF procurement and delivery of vaccines to all AMC participants – operationalising the advance purchase agreements between Gavi and manufacturers – as well as support for partners’ and governments work on readiness and delivery. This includes tailored support to governments, UNICEF, WHO and other partners for cold chain equipment, technical assistance, syringes, vehicles, and other aspects of the vastly complex logistical operation for delivery. Gavi also co-designed, raises funds for and supports the operationalisation of the AMC’s no fault compensation mechanism as well as the COVAX Humanitarian Buffer.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Evan O’Connell

+41 79 682 18 95

eoconnell@gavi.org

Laura Shevlin

+ 41 79 529 92 87

lshevlin@gavi.org

Meg Sharafudeen

+41 79 711 55 54

msharafudeen@gavi.org

Cirũ Kariũki

+41 79 913 94 41

ckariuki@gavi.org