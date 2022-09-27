Framework for the prevention of conflict-related sexual violence

INTRODUCING THE FRAMEWORK

Through a series of resolutions on women, peace and security, the United Nations Security Council (“Security Council”) has emphasised that sexual violence, including when used as a tactic of war, torture, or terrorism, or as part of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population, can significantly exacerbate situations of armed conflict and threaten international peace and security. The Security Council has thus taken conflict-related sexual violence up as an area of grave concern, asserting the need for effective prevention and response measures in order to promote the maintenance of international peace and security.

Over the past decade, increasing evidence shows great variation how, when, and why sexual violence during specific armed conflicts is committed. Not all parties to armed conflict commit sexual violence to the same degree, in the same ways, or at all. Further, even within a single armed conflict, commission of sexual violence may fluctuate across geography or time. This variation indicates that sexual violence is not inevitable in armed conflict. It also suggests that, with the right interventions and disincentives, conflict-related sexual violence can be prevented.

General Assembly resolution 70/262 and Security Council resolution 2282 (2016) underlined the importance of Member States’ involvement and cooperation in sustaining peace at all stages of conflict and in all its dimensions, stressing that sustaining peace is imperative to preventing the outbreak, escalation, continuation, and recurrence of conflict. In response, the United Nations Secretary-General placed prevention at the centre of all United Nations efforts.

As part of these efforts, the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, as Chair of the United Nations Action Against Sexual Violence in Conflict network of 23 entities, presents this Framework for the Prevention of Conflict-related Sexual Violence.

Much programmatic work is already being done to address gender-based violence in emergency settings. This Framework complements those critical efforts by addressing how prevention of conflict-related sexual violence in particular is also a peace and security imperative. Prevention demands not only a programmatic response at the individual and community level, but a political response grounded in the women, peace, and security agenda and international humanitarian law. Programmatic mandates and political protection mandates should address the prevention of conflict-related sexual violence strategically and in a complementary, mutually-reinforcing manner.

The Framework outlines critical elements and considerations for prevention, in order to guide decision-making in a clear and comprehensive way. It builds on general acceptance that the prevention of conflict-related sexual violence must involve normative change and the elimination of gender inequality and power imbalances, but also highlights critical political and security-focused approaches that can help reduce the occurrence of armed conflicts in which this particular form of violence necessarily arises. For this essential work, Member States and other political entities must be engaged. This Framework provides guidance to this end and further aims to dismantle silos by enhancing efforts and collaboration between diverse actors within broader efforts to prevent conflict-related sexual violence. In doing so, the Framework contributes to the overall prevention of conflict and human suffering, which lies at the heart of the United Nations mandate.

Sustainable Development Goals

Prevention of conflict-related sexual violence also contributes to achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by addressing specific targets related to gender equality, reduced inequalities and peace, justice and strong institutions.

Goal 5 Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

5.1 End all forms of discrimination against all girls everywhere

5.2 Eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private-spheres, including trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation

5.3 Eliminate all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation

5.5 Ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life

5.a Undertake reforms to give women equal rights to economic resources

5.c Adopt and strengthen sound policies and enforceable legislation for the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls at all levels

Goal 10. Reduce inequality within and among countries

10.2 By 2030, empower and promote the social, economic and political inclusion of all, irrespective of age, sex, disability, race, ethnicity, origin, religion or economic or other status

10.3 Ensure equal opportunity and reduce inequalities of outcome, including by eliminating discriminatory laws, policies and practices and promoting appropriate legislation, policies and action in this regard

Goal 16. Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels

16.1 Significantly reduce all forms of violence and related death rates everywhere

16.2 End abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence against and torture of children

16.3 Promote the rule of law at the national and international levels and ensure equal access to justice for all

16.4 By 2030, significantly reduce illicit financial and arms flows, strengthen the recovery and return of stolen assets and combat all forms of organized crime

16.6 Develop effective, accountable and transparent institutions at all levels

16.7 Ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels

16.a Strengthen relevant national institutions, including through international cooperation, for building capacity at all levels, in particular in developing countries, to prevent violence and combat terrorism and crime

Our Common Agenda and other calls from the Secretary-General

This Framework aligns with the Secretary-General’s Call to Action for Human Rights (2020), which sets out overarching guiding principles for seven domains which collectively advance the United Nations human rights agenda. The Call to Action affirms fulfilment of human rights considerations as a core component of broader prevention efforts, encompassing the prevention of conflict-related sexual violence.

Prevention is also central to Our Common Agenda, issued by the Secretary-General on 5 August 2021. The Common Agenda highlights the need for renewed multilateralism in an age of growing risk and integrates the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development among its commitments. Specifically, the prevention of conflict-related sexual violence supports Commitment 3: Promote peace and prevent conflicts and its particular call to place women and girls at the centre of security sector policy. It also addresses Commitment 5: Place women and girls at the centre and its call for the eradication of violence against women and girls, including through development of an emergency response plan.

Finally, the Framework aligns with recommendations the Secretary-General made on 29 March 2022, for Member States, donors and regional and intergovernmental organisations to adopt a survivor-centred approach to preventing and responding to conflict-related sexual violence; to ensure that operational provisions and expertise on prohibiting and addressing sexual violence inform the design and implementation of peace, ceasefire, cessation of hostilities and/or subsequent agreements; to ensure protection measures and timely responses for civilians at imminent risk of conflict-related sexual violence, including those in detention, displacement, or migration settings; to mitigate the risks of sexual violence associated with livelihood activities; to tackle the root causes of conflict-related sexual violence, including structural gender inequality and harmful social norms; and to ensure that the next generation of national action plans on women, peace and security, as well as related regional and local action plans, include budgeted operational provisions relating to the structural prevention of conflict-related violence.

BUILDING ON EXISTING PREVENTION EFFORTS AND GUIDANCE

Conflict-related sexual violence is an expression of gender inequality and occurs in the context of other forms of gender-based violence, including sexual violence. As a result, longstanding approaches to combat gender inequality and gender-based violence are critical to prevention efforts. Conflict-related sexual violence differs from general forms of gender-based violence, however, due to its connection with armed conflict. Its prevention is thus also tied to the prevention of conflict itself. The Secretary-General captured this relationship in his report on 3 June 2020, noting that the end goal of the conflict-related sexual violence agenda is not a “war without rape”, but rather a world without war.

For this reason, preventing conflict-related sexual violence requires attention to deep-rooted political, socioeconomic, cultural, environmental, and institutional drivers of conflict. Several United Nations documents call for a coherent, comprehensive, and coordinated approach to conflict prevention through structural, systematic and operational approaches. In particular, the United Nations has long established the critical role of women, girls, and women’s organisations in conflict prevention and resolution, and has stressed the need for their equal and meaningful participation and full involvement in efforts to promote peace and security at all levels. Engagement of youth and representatives of other often-neglected or invisible populations (e.g., communities associated by race, gender, indigenous or disability status) is also critical.

To address this complexity and promote a comprehensive approach, this Framework incorporates by reference significant existing guidance related to the prevention of gender-based violence and conflict generally (see Annex 1: Related Guidance and Frameworks). It then complements and builds on this longstanding work by highlighting specific considerations for the prevention of conflict-related sexual violence in particular, providing conceptual and pragmatic elaboration as needed. In doing so, this Framework clarifies how conflict-related sexual violence may be addressed in furtherance of national commitments to uphold and defend human rights and to abide by the responsibility to protect, as well as in the context of broader efforts to prevent conflict and promote lasting peace and security.

This Framework does not explicitly cover sexual exploitation and abuse committed by United Nations peacekeepers. Instead, it complements The United Nations Secretary-General’s Special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse: a new approach (2017) and the Policy on Integrating a Human Rights-Based Approach to United Nations efforts to Prevent and Respond to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (2021), which together set forth a system-wide approach to prevent and respond to sexual abuse and exploitation, including by United Nations peacekeepers in the context of armed conflict. While sexual exploitation and abuse committed by peacekeepers is related to conflict-related sexual violence, prevention of and accountability for these issues are operationally distinct in terms of institutional mandates, policies and protocols to ensure they receive thorough and context-specific consideration. This division of labour also acknowledges the important role peacekeepers can play, separately, in the detection and prevention of conflict-related sexual violence. Duty-bearers responsible for the prevention of conflict-related sexual violence and those responsible for the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse work in complement to address these related but distinct violations.