FPMA Bulletin #9, 11 November 2022

KEY MESSAGES

↗ International prices of all major cereals increased in October. Uncertainty regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative and production concerns in some major exporting countries were the main drivers behind the month-on-month increases for both wheat and maize world prices. International rice prices also rose in October, although subdued import demand tended to limit the increases.

↗ According to FAO’s most recent analysis, domestic staple food prices in October remained at higher levels year-on-year in most monitored countries, though, compared to the previous month, prices softened in areas where harvests were recently concluded or ongoing. The underlying drivers of the higher year-on-year domestic food prices continue to include, among others, higher world prices, reduced domestic supplies of some commodities, national macroeconomic difficulties, currency depreciations, adverse weather conditions, insecurity as well as near-record to record high energy and fertilizer prices.