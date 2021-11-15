FPMA Bulletin #9, 10 November 2021

KEY MESSAGES

International prices of all major cereals increased month on month in October. Wheat prices led the increase, with prices of rice, barley and maize also up.

In East Africa, prices of coarse grains followed mixed trends in October and were generally higher than one year ago, with exceptionally high levels still prevailing in the Sudan and South Sudan. Prices were well above their year-earlier levels also in Uganda and Somalia, due to reduced availabilities, and in Ethiopia, mainly due to macroeconomic difficulties and conflict-related trade disruptions in some areas.