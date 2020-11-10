FPMA Bulletin #9, 10 November 2020

KEY MESSAGES

↗ International prices of grains increased sharply again in October, driven by reduced production prospects, tighter inventories and strong import demand. By contrast, international prices of rice fell further with the start of the main crop harvests and lacklustre demand.

↗ In East Africa, prices of coarse grains followed mixed trends in October, tracking seasonal patterns. In most countries, prices were around or below their year-earlier levels, except in the Sudan and South Sudan, where they reached new record highs in several markets. The impact of insufficient supplies and macro-economic challenges were compounded by a further recent depreciation of the currency in South Sudan and by flood-related trade disruptions in the Sudan.

↗ In West Africa, with the beginning of the 2020 harvest, the upward surge of prices of coarse grains in Nigeria halted, but prices remained well above their historical levels as a result of the difficult macro-economic environment and the disruptive impact of COVID-19-related restrictive measures to the supply chains.