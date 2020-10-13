FPMA Bulletin #8, 13 October 2020

KEY MESSAGES

↗ International grain prices registered strong increases in September on production concerns and diminishing inventories, while international rice prices fell across the board amid slowdown in export demand and sales as well as the approaching main harvests in the Northern Hemisphere.

↗ In East Africa, prices of coarse grains generally increased in September following seasonal patterns. In most countries, prices were around their year-earlier levels, except in the Sudan and South Sudan, where they reached new record highs in several markets, underpinned by currency weakness and flood-related trade disruptions.

↗ In West Africa, prices of coarse grains in Nigeria continued their marked upward surge of the past few months as a result of the macro-economic environment and disruption to the supply chains due to the restrictive measures implemented to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.