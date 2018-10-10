FPMA Bulletin #8, 10 October 2018

KEY MESSAGES

International prices of wheat fell in September, pressured by stronger export competition. Prices of maize also declined, reflecting expectations of a large crop in the United States of America. Export prices of rice generally declined.

In East Africa, prices of grains remained at levels well below those a year earlier, with the notable exceptions of the Sudan and South Sudan, due to the depreciation of the local currencies and high production and transport costs.

In Central America, dry weather-induced losses to the main season crops continued to provide upward pressure to prices of white maize in most countries of the subregion, particularly in Nicaragua, where prices rose sharply in September to record highs, more than double their values a year earlier.