FPMA Bulletin #7, 17 September 2018

KEY MESSAGES

↗ International prices of wheat increased in August, underpinned by deteriorating crop prospects and tightening export availabilities. Prices of maize rose for the first time in three months, while rice quotations eased amid generally subdued demand.

↗ In East Africa, prices of grains in the Sudan rose further to record highs in August, underpinned by the removal of wheat subsidies, a strong depreciation of the local currency and increased transport costs. Elsewhere in the subregion, prices generally declined and were at levels well below those a year earlier in most countries.

↗ In Central America, prices of white maize increased significantly and reached levels well above those a year earlier in most countries of the subregion mainly due to the adverse impact of dry weather on harvest prospects for the 2018 main season crops.

