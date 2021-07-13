FPMA Bulletin #6, 13 July 2021

KEY MESSAGES

↗ Export prices of grains declined in June, influenced by generally good supply prospects, while international rice prices fell as high freight costs and container shortages limited sales.

↗ In East Africa, prices of coarse grains remained at exceptionally high levels in June in the Sudan and South Sudan, underpinned by insufficient supplies and severe macro-economic difficulties. Prices reached new record highs in the Sudan following a further depreciation of the national currency on the parallel market and the lifting of fuel subsidies, which inflated transport costs.

↗ In West Africa, seasonal upward trends in the prices of domestically produced coarse grains continued in June in most countries, exacerbated by supply chain bottlenecks stemming from measures still in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as compromised security conditions in some parts, amidst solid domestic demand. As in previous months, in several markets, prices were significantly higher than a year earlier.