FPMA Bulletin #6, 10 July 2019

KEY MESSAGES

↗ Weather-driven factors pushed up the United States of America export prices of maize to a five-year high in June. International prices of wheat also rose, while those of rice remained generally stable.

↗ In East Africa, the ongoing harvests and beneficial late season rains, which improved crop prospects, halted the increasing trend of maize prices registered over the past several months. Prices, however, remained generally well above those a year earlier.

↗ In Southern Africa, cereal prices in Zimbabwe surged in May, following a hike in fuel prices, triggered by a weakening currency weakness, coupled with a sharply reduced 2019 harvest.

↗ In South America, domestic prices of yellow maize increased in June in key producing and exporting countries, Argentina and Brazil, due to unusually strong international demand and despite the ongoing harvests, expected at a bumper level.