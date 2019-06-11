11 Jun 2019

FPMA Bulletin #5, 11 June 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 11 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (3.56 MB)

KEY MESSAGES

  • Export prices of maize from the United States of America increased in May, underpinned by the impact of heavy rains in key growing areas, which also limited the decline in the export prices of wheat. International prices of rice remained generally stable.

  • In East Africa, severe early and mid-season dryness affecting production prospects for the 2019 harvests continued to support the increases in prices of maize in several countries of the subregion. In the Sudan and South Sudan, a halt in currency depreciations contributed to a softer tone in prices of coarse grains in the past month.

  • In Southern Africa, prices of maize came under general downward pressure in May with the start of the 2019 harvests. By contrast, in Zimbabwe, retail prices of maize and wheat flour spiked after upward price revisions by the milling industry, reflecting the continuing depreciation of the country’s currency as well as the sharply reduced production prospects for the 2019 cereal crops.

