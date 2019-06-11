FPMA Bulletin #5, 11 June 2019

KEY MESSAGES

Export prices of maize from the United States of America increased in May, underpinned by the impact of heavy rains in key growing areas, which also limited the decline in the export prices of wheat. International prices of rice remained generally stable.

In East Africa, severe early and mid-season dryness affecting production prospects for the 2019 harvests continued to support the increases in prices of maize in several countries of the subregion. In the Sudan and South Sudan, a halt in currency depreciations contributed to a softer tone in prices of coarse grains in the past month.