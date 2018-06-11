FPMA Bulletin #5, 11 June 2018

KEY MESSAGES

↗ International prices of wheat and maize rose further in May, mainly underpinned by weather-induced concerns over production prospects in key producing countries. International prices of rice remained firm, with upward pressure from sizeable purchases by Southeast Asian buyers largely offset by weaker currencies in key exporting countries.

↗ In East Africa, in the Sudan, prices of staple foods (millet, sorghum and wheat), after faltering in the past two months, increased sharply in May and reached record highs. The recent increases reflect concerns over the performance of the 2018 harvest, which compounded upward pressure from a weak currency and the removal of wheat subsidies.

↗ In South America, prices of yellow maize and wheat continued to increase in key producers and exporters, Argentina and Brazil, reaching levels well above those in May last year and exerting upward pressure on prices in importing countries of the subregion. Prices of maize were mainly underpinned by sliding currencies and expectations of reduced outputs this year in both countries, while those of wheat were supported by seasonal pressure compounded mostly by the weaker currencies.

↗ In Central America, in Nicaragua, prices of white maize continued to increase sharply in May, with seasonal upward pressure exacerbated by higher fuel costs and ongoing social unrest. In general, prices of maize in the subregion were at levels well above those of May last year.