11 Jun 2018

FPMA Bulletin #5, 11 June 2018

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 11 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.53 MB)

KEY MESSAGES

↗ International prices of wheat and maize rose further in May, mainly underpinned by weather-induced concerns over production prospects in key producing countries. International prices of rice remained firm, with upward pressure from sizeable purchases by Southeast Asian buyers largely offset by weaker currencies in key exporting countries.

↗ In East Africa, in the Sudan, prices of staple foods (millet, sorghum and wheat), after faltering in the past two months, increased sharply in May and reached record highs. The recent increases reflect concerns over the performance of the 2018 harvest, which compounded upward pressure from a weak currency and the removal of wheat subsidies.

↗ In South America, prices of yellow maize and wheat continued to increase in key producers and exporters, Argentina and Brazil, reaching levels well above those in May last year and exerting upward pressure on prices in importing countries of the subregion. Prices of maize were mainly underpinned by sliding currencies and expectations of reduced outputs this year in both countries, while those of wheat were supported by seasonal pressure compounded mostly by the weaker currencies.

↗ In Central America, in Nicaragua, prices of white maize continued to increase sharply in May, with seasonal upward pressure exacerbated by higher fuel costs and ongoing social unrest. In general, prices of maize in the subregion were at levels well above those of May last year.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.