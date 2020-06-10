FPMA Bulletin #5, 10 June 2020

KEY MESSAGES

↗ Export prices of wheat dipped in May after an increase in April, pressured by a good supply outlook and a slow pace in trade.

Prices of maize declined further on large export availabilities amid weak import demand. By contrast, international prices of rice increased for the fifth consecutive month.

↗ In East Africa, disruptions to food supply chains and stronger demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to underpin sharp food price increases in May in Somalia, the Sudan and South Sudan.

↗ In Southern Africa, prices of maize declined in May with the arrival of the 2020 harvests, which are estimated to have recovered from last year’s reduced levels in several countries.

↗ In East Asia and South America, the slowdown in domestic buying and improved availabilities from the new harvests halted the sharp increases in the prices of rice of the past few months that were triggered by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.