FPMA Bulletin #4, 13 May 2019

KEY MESSAGES

International prices of wheat and maize declined further in April, mostly on account of abundant exportable supplies and the good 2019 global production prospects.

International prices of rice remained generally stable.

In East Africa, concerns over the impact of severe dry and hot weather conditions on the 2019 crops underpinned the sharp increases of maize prices registered in several countries in April. In the Sudan and South Sudan, prices of coarse grains continued to rise, mainly supported by the depreciation of the countries’ currencies.