FPMA Bulletin #3, 13 April 2021

KEY MESSAGES

↗ International prices of wheat, maize, barley and rice declined in March, following sustained increases for several months, mostly reflecting generally good export availabilities as well as favourable production prospects for this year.

↗ In East Africa, prices of coarse grains generally followed mixed trends in March. In several countries, prices were around or below their year-earlier levels, except in the Sudan and South Sudan, where they were at near-record to record levels, underpinned by insufficient supplies and severe macro-economic difficulties, including local currency weakness fostering food inflation.

↗ In Southern Africa, prices of maize began to fall in several countries in March, slightly earlier than the historical seasonal trends, amid the generally excellent cereal production expectations in 2021 and, in anticipation of the new harvests, the release of old stocks that shored up market availabilities.