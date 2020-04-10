FPMA Bulletin #3, 10 April 2020

Key Messages

Export prices of wheat and maize averaged lower in March than in February despite brisk trade activity amid worries over the COVID-19 pandemic as large global supplies and favourable production prospects continued to dominate market sentiment. By contrast, concerns over the pandemic and news of Viet Nam temporarily halting new export contracts, kept international prices of rice on the rise.

An upsurge in food demand and disruptions to supply chains triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic underpinned food price increases in several countries in the second half of March. To counter over-pricing and ensure domestic availabilities during the pandemic, governments are adopting a variety of policy interventions.

In Mexico and South Africa, prices of white maize rose significantly in March amid sharp currency depreciations largely driven by expectations of a COVID-19-induced economic downturn.