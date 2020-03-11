FPMA Bulletin #2, 11 March 2020

KEY MESSAGES

Export prices of wheat and maize generally declined in February amid well-supplied global markets and uncertainties about the impact of Coronavirus on global demand. By contrast, international prices of rice strengthened, on a combination of demand from Far Eastern and East African buyers and tight availabilities in some exporting countries.

In Southern Africa, maize price increases eased reflecting improved prospects for the 2020 harvest, large import volumes and the effects of policies aimed at stabilizing prices. Prices, however, remained broadly higher, year on year, amid tight regional supplies.

In East Africa, prices of coarse grains declined seasonally in most countries of the subregion in February as the recently completed second season harvests improved market supplies. By contrast, in the Sudan, prices continued to soar and reached record highs in February due to a below-average 2019 cereal output coupled with high production and transportation costs.