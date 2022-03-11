FPMA Bulletin #2, 10 March 2022

KEY MESSAGES

↗ Prices of all major cereals increased in February. Wheat and coarse grain prices were pressured upward by supply uncertainties amidst potential disruptions to exports from the Black Sea Region. Crop condition concerns in South America continued to lend support to maize prices. Although international rice prices also edged up during February, they remained below their year-earlier levels.

↗ In most of West Africa, prices of coarse grains continued to increase and were at near-record levels. In the Sahel, prices were underpinned by reduced outputs and conflicts, while in the coastal countries, they were supported by strong export demand and currency depreciation. Reduced cross-border trade flows and higher international prices, particularly of maize, added upward pressure on domestic prices.

↗ In East Africa, prices of coarse grains followed mixed trends in February and were generally well above their year-earlier levels across the sub-region. Exceptionally high levels prevailed in South Sudan and the Sudan.

↗ In Far East Asia, in Sri Lanka, prices of rice and wheat flour continued to increase, reaching record levels in February due to further depreciation of the national currency. Expectations of a below-average main “Maha” crop added to the upward price pressure in the case of rice, while upward trends in international markets provided additional support to wheat prices.