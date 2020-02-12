FPMA Bulletin #1, 12 February 2020

KEY MESSAGES

↗ Export prices of wheat and maize were mostly higher in January, mainly underpinned by a strong trade activity. International prices of rice edged up on easing harvest pressure and concerns over the potential impact of unfavourable weather on exporters’ outputs.

↗ In East Africa, prices of coarse grains in January persisted at relatively high levels across the subregion, due to an overall year-on-year reduction in the 2019 cereal output, further exacerbated by a difficult macro-economic situation in the Sudan and South Sudan. Heavy rains late last year, disrupting agricultural and marketing activities, contributed to sustaining the high level of prices in several countries.

↗ In Southern Africa, amid weak production prospects for the 2020 crops, prices of maize continued to increase underpinned by tight supplies and weak currencies, particularly in Zimbabwe.