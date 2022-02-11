FPMA Bulletin #1, 10 February 2022

KEY MESSAGES

Wheat export prices eased in January, reflecting increased seasonal availability from large Southern Hemisphere harvests. By contrast, international maize prices were firmer, mostly underpinned by concerns over dry conditions in the Southern Hemisphere. International rice prices also edged up, as main crop harvests drew to a close and purchases by Asian buyers lent them support.

In most of West Africa, prices of coarse grains increased or remained stable, in spite of the recently concluded harvests, and were significantly higher year on year, mostly supported by persisting conflicts and higher transportation costs.

In East Africa, prices of coarse grains followed mixed trends in January but generally remained significantly above their year-earlier levels across the subregion. In particular, exceptionally high price levels prevailed in South Sudan and the Sudan.