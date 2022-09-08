Fourth Annual Report of the Trust Fund in Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse 2021

Foreword

I am pleased to introduce the fourth annual report of the Trust Fund in Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (The Trust Fund). The report highlights activities conducted in 2021 and contains a financial overview for 2021, and recent updates. Most importantly, it details the positive impact of the projects on individual beneficiaries and communities.

The Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance (DMSPC) remains engaged with entities across the United Nations system, including the Victims’ Rights Advocate and Senior Victims’ Rights Officers to assist victims of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) and to provide, through the Trust Fund, seed funds to put them on the path to sustainable economic empowerment and independence.

Following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trust Fund continued to support a number of projects in 2021. The locations where Trust Fund projects are implemented are environments with constant risks for political instability, unpredictable security situations, and where the trauma which communities experience can be cyclical. Despite these conditions, the Trust Fund supports its implementing partners with flexibility and guidance on mitigation measures for projects when these events occur.

Five new Trust Fund projects were approved in late 2021 and implemented during the first half of 2022.

DMSPC also launched a call for new project proposals in 2022. Outreach to partners across the UN system and civil society organizations worldwide working in humanitarian, development and peacekeeping settings to support victims of sexual exploitation and abuse by United Nations staff and non-staff personnel intensified and continues.

DMSPC is grateful to the 24 Member States that support the Trust Fund and looks forward for the contributions. I encourage Member States and others to contribute.

The impact of Trust Fund projects is outlined in this report and underscores the importance of continuation of this critical work, supported by Member States and global and local partners. The years ahead will be pivotal in ensuring that the Trust Fund can continue to finance projects which benefit victims, those at risk of sexual exploitation and abuse, and their communities.

Catherine Pollard Under Secretary-General for Management Strategy,

Policy and Compliance