20 Dec 2018

Four takeaways from the Humanitarian Policy Forum

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 20 Dec 2018
© Matteo Minasi/UNOCHA
United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed opens the 2018 Global Humanitarian Policy Forum.
© Matteo Minasi/UNOCHA

In December, OCHA held it seventh annual Global Humanitarian Policy Forum, which brought together experts from across the humanitarian and development sectors to explore solutions to help us reach those furthest behind in crises.

Here are four takeaways from the forum.

Inclusive development is a must — the tricky part is how

“The fire-fighting approach is not sustainable…. We need political solutions and we need to invest in sustainable development to resolve and prevent crises of all kinds,” said UN Deputy-Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed in her opening address. Many reiterated the game-changing nature of the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in that they include the poorest and most marginalized in economic growth plans.

Read more on Medium

