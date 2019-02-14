Four steps towards gender balance

During 2019, National Societies from across our 190 strong membership will work together to adopt measures which improve gender balance in their workforce. Below is a four-step guide to important considerations during evaluation and action on gender balance.

Step 1: Understanding why gender balance matters

Gender balance leads to a stronger and unified humanitarian action. A very first step is to ensure that management and governance of our organizations understand the implications of gender inequality, and the benefits, values and positive impacts of achieving equality.

Ensuring leadership commitment and ownership of the process and objectives can be obtained in various ways, through discussion, trainings, experience in working with the necessities of Gender and Diversity in Humanitarian Action, peer learnings, or through democratic processes to name a few.

It will be important for an organization to assess and determine the best way forward for themselves, depending on prior engagement, context, competencies and skills within the management pool. If the management and governance of a National Society already feel confident in this, that is great.

It would be strongly recommended though, to engage Gender experts and HR specialists in this process and to set aside resources or initiate efforts to obtain them for this purpose.

Step 2: Understand the im/balance among managers and leadership in your organization

As mentioned above, a dive into workforce data is key for greater awareness of how the experiences of employee groups differ from others. Identifying gaps help you pinpoint areas in need of action. By focusing on five metrics - representation, hires, turnover, promotions and time in position – you can use your data to close identified gaps.

In addition, policies on areas such as parental leave, equal salary, flexible work arrangements, code of conduct, ethics can indirectly support improved gender balance among staff. Equally important is how these policies are implemented and how they are perceived to be implemented.

The IFRC G&D Organizational Assessment toolkit provides National Societies with practical guidance to assess status quo in terms of gender and diversity balance, and to plan steps to address gaps.

It helps National Societies assess their performance on gender and diversity in the following areas;

• political will and commitment

• organisational culture

• resources and capacity

• programme delivery and implementation

• accountability

Assessing performance in each of these areas highlights those areas in which the National Society is performing well and those in which it needs to improve and can be a good commitment to measure towards the end of the year. The link to the toolkit is here: https://media.ifrc.org/ifrc/document/gender-and-diversity-organisational...