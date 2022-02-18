Fostering the Right Workspace - Strategic Considerations for the Humanitarian Sector (October 2018)

As humanitarian organizations increasingly engage with the proliferation of online tools for collaboration, it is important to identify the conditions that allow the humanitarian sector as a whole to be successful in its mission to alleviate suffering in humanitarian crises. These include the rapid development and ongoing maintenance of trust between humanitarians and other stakeholders; timely and meaningful coordination of response efforts; and influence in decisionmaking processes that impact humanitarian responses, such as resource allocation. It is worthwhile to evaluate how different workspaces can influence humanitarian operations, both during crises and in peace time, to ensure that they maximize the success of humanitarian organizations.

Different workspaces have different benefits, and each is best suited for various aspects of humanitarian work. This report seeks to highlight when physical and social spaces; the online space; and individual spaces are most appropriate for facilitating tasks such as collaboration and data sharing from peace time operations to disaster response. It will present examples of how these spaces are currently being used in the humanitarian sector. Ultimately, humanitarian organizations need to be strategic when designing their workspaces in order to maximize the development of social capital; the establishment of a presence on the ground; and the responsiveness of online tools of communication.