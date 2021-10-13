Forward Strong: Ensuring children remained safe, healthy, and able to learn during the COVID-19 pandemic, October 2021

COVID-19 Knows no Boundaries

ChildFund reached more than 6.8 million children and family members and directed more than $100 million dollars to COVID-19 relief efforts during the first year of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an undeniable reminder of how interconnected people are across the globe. The virus has known no boundaries—reaching all ethnicities, social strata, and ages. In more than a year and a half since its outbreak, it has resulted in economic ruin and large-scale illness and loss of life.

At ChildFund, protecting the health and welfare of the children, families, and communities we support is our chief priority. It is why our members pledged in April 2020 to leverage our combined resources to assist children most in need during these most challenging of times. Together, we launched an ambitious global emergency response plan to ensure children remained safe, healthy, and educated during the pandemic.

In Forward Strong: ChildFund’s COVID-19 Response Plan, we committed to leveraging $56 million dollars to help reach 6.3 million children and family members during the pandemic. Following a yearlong collaborative effort, ChildFund exceeded this goal, reaching more than 6.8 million participants during implementation of its pandemic-related response activities. In addition, ChildFund directed more than $100 million dollars to relief efforts, comprising both newly raised funds as well as redirected funds.

Our unified response efforts come at a critical time, with the most vulnerable populations in urgent need of support. Approximately 2 billion of the world’s population, most living in low-income countries, are subject to the harsh challenges of the informal economy. These families have suffered enormous economic deprivation due to the restrictions that governments needed to put in place to stop the spread of this deadly virus.

For those who already had little to no safety net to fall back on, the pandemic has thrown them further into poverty. With their livelihoods gone, and very little food in reserve to see them through this challenging time, families have been unable to pay for food, housing, health care and other basic items.