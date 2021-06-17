Former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, expresses concern at deepening global refugee crisis

GOAL, with EU Humanitarian Aid, launch unique video and photo exhibition “Home from Home: The Story of Syrian Refugees

Former President of Ireland and Chair of the Elders, Mrs Mary Robinson, today (Thursday June 17th) expressed concern over how the world is managing the growing refugee crisis, describing the latest figures for the numbers displaced globally as “alarming”.

Speaking at the launch by humanitarian aid agency, GOAL, of a new documentary and photo exhibition highlighting the lives of Syrian Refugees in Turkey, Mrs Robinson said the Elders – a group of independent global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela to work for peace, justice and human rights – are very concerned about the issue.

The documentary. launched ahead of World Refguee Day, gives a rare insight into the day-to-day lives of nomadic and semi-nomadic Syrian refugees, and those engaged in seasonal agricultural labour in Turkey, supported by GOAL under the EU Humanitarian Aid funded LINK Programme.

Mrs Robinson said the truth is the world is not managing the refugee problem well, and hasn't been for a number of years, and it's getting worse.

“The figures are very alarming. At least 79.5 million people around the world are forced to flee their homes, either because of conflict, or because they are driven out by the climate crisis. That's a very large number. There are nearly 26 million registered refugees of whom about half or maybe slightly over half are under 18, are children.”

She added: “*The Elders feel very strongly about this. We are committed to maintaining the spotlight as much as we can on the plight of refugees and migrants, but we also see them in a more positive light. We want to challenge negative narrative, support multilateral mechanisms, such as the UNHCR, in all its work, and we want to emphasise the benefits to countries of migration.”*

Mrs Robinson said there is also concern at the impact of climate change and Covid-19 on displacement. “Covid is giving countries a health reason to close their borders, and European countries have been doing this. Covid is on the way out because of vaccines that are not equitably accessed or distributed, but nonetheless we are coming out of that crisis, we need to bear in mind that people will probably move more in the short-term after that.”

She said for every refugee who has to leave, there are terrible memories and reasons for having trauma. “The Elders have really felt extraordinarily moved by the stories we've heard. And have an extraordinary affinity with those we have been talking to, there has been a lot of humour, a lot of warmth, a lot of sense of really valuing the people.”

She commended GOAL and EU Humanitarian Aid for creating the documentary Home From Home: The Story of Syrian Refugees in Turkey. “There is no better way to value the lives of refugees and create empathy and understanding of the fact that they are people like us, than to tell their story, and tell it well, and tell it in detail. And tell it in all its human aspects, and this is, I think, what both the documentary and the exhibition are doing. And it does create empathy.”

“People really understand these are just ordinary people like us. Just forced out of circumstances beyond their control to face terrible barriers and have to create new lives for themselves.”

She said we need a people-centred approach and a narrative that changes our sense of how we view refugees and migrants, and how we see them as people.

Turkey currently hosts more refugees than any other country, with 3.7 million registered Syrians taking refuge in the country since the start of the Syrian conflict ten years ago. The LINK Programme is providing refugees in Turkey with critical social protection supports and information on their rights, obligations, and services.

GOAL CEO, Siobhan Walsh, said at the launch of the documentary that *i*t is vital NGOs like GOAL shine a very bold spotlight on the growing problem of refugees and internally displaced people as this problem is growing at an alarming rate.

"Through this documentary and photo exhibition we want to connect people, on a very human level, to the stories of the Syrian men, women, and children whose lives have been capsized by this conflict and to also shine a light on the incredible resilience of people “

Ms Walsh added: “As we approach World Refugee Day it is vital we speak with a very loud voice to keep the issue of refugees and displaced populations front and centre on the global humanitarian agenda. Ultimately, lasting solutions will only come from political settlements. GOAL, the wider humanitarian community or host government countries cannot meet the needs of the scale and pace of global displacement. It behoves all of us to press our leaders to strive for a better outcome for our global human family. “

Referring to the ongoing crisis in Syria, she said she hoped that the months ahead can see the tentative ceasefire that is currently in place expanded into a more lasting and ambitious political settlement.

*“But it is extremely fragile and complex. I acknowledge the important role that Ireland is playing. * As a co-penholder with Norway for the Syria humanitarian file on the UN Security Council, Ireland can be a loud voice for multilateralism and humanitarian protection, and can use all its influence to ensure that everything is done to achieve lasting peace and the rapid and effective delivery of essential aid. “

The documentary can be viewed at https://www.goalglobal.org/homefromhome/