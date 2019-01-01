Formative Research for Assisting Behavior Change: A Practical Guide for Field Workers

LEARNING ABOUT PEOPLE, PLACES & PERCEPTIONS FOR EFFECTIVE ASSISTING BEHAVIOR CHANCE (ABC) PROGRAMMING

INTRODUCTION

WHY DO WE NEED TO ASSIST BEHAVIOR CHANGE?

Behavior change is an inherent part of most humanitarian and development interventions. To improve health outcomes or contribute to nutrition security, most of the time, it is necessary to influence people's behaviors. It is generally complementary to providing access to goods or services as it helps maximize their use and benefit. Furthermore, many behaviors directly contribute to disease prevention, good physical and mental health, and improving nutritional status.

WHAT KIND OF BEHAVIORS ARE WE TALKING ABOUT?

The behaviors are the specific practices we want to promote because of their ability to solve, prevent, mitigate or cope with a problem. These "problems" can be a disease (e. g. undernutrition, cholera, HIV), a natural disaster (e.g. flood, earthquakes), or any other issue directly affecting nutrition security (e.g. low crop production). Therefore, many different types of behaviors can be involved:

• Mothers of 0-6 month babies breastfeed every time the child shows hunger signs.

• In situations of anxiety, pregnant women practice relaxing exercises or seek help from previously identified resources (e.g. husband, friend, midwife).

• Farmers replace trees they cut by planting new trees every year.

• Caretakers ensure that children under 2 years of age play in a clean and safe area.

• Pregnant women sleep under a mosquito net every night during the rainy season.

• Beneficiaries of cash transfers spend 60% of the amount on nutritious food.

• Farmers diversify their production with at least 3 kinds of crops before the dry season to anticipate potential shocks.

• Caretakers of children between 12-23 months wash their hands and the child's hands with soap and water before giving complementary food.

KEY POINTS ABOUT BEHAVIOR CHANGE

• Providing knowledge is not enough to make people adopt a new behavior.

• To achieve behavior change, there is a need to switch from giving information (awareness) to facilitating changing practices.

• Successful behavior change projects generally combine building individual's skills, peer group activity, community engagement and participatory activities, and acting upon different levels of the socio-ecological model: individual, relationship and family, community and society.

• Activities designed based on formative research are more likely to be effective.

WHO IS THIS GUIDE FOR?

This guide is designed for field practitioners designing and implementing projects that assist behavior change. The methodology can be applied to investigate behaviors linked to nutrition, hygiene, sanitation and water, mental health and care practices, disaster risk management, agriculture, livelihoods, health system strengthening, and even cross-cutting issues like gender.