Foreign Secretary must "put words into action" by prioritising the global rollout of vaccines

Following the Foreign Secretary's speech today on the UK’s foreign policy objectives, Christian Aid has warned the Government must "put words into action" by prioritising the equitable global rollout of vaccines at the G7 Foreign Ministers this weekend.

Christian Aid Chief of UK Advocacy and Policy, Jennifer Larbie, said:

“With the 90% of African health workers unvaccinated from COVID-19, the Foreign Secretary is right when she says the free world took its eye off the ball.

"With the UK due to host a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, it is time to put words into action and put the equitable rollout of vaccines at the top of the agenda.

"If the Government truly wants to shape the world anew it should waive vaccine patents and deliver a real debt cancellation package. That is how we increase the production of the vaccine. It isn't about charity; it is about justice. It is about doing what is right to protect our brother and sisters around the world."

On the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Jennifer Larbie added:

"With Afghanistan in crisis and millions on the verge of starvation, it was deeply disappointing to see the Foreign Secretary fail to increase aid and offer additional support. Failure to act is tantamount to punishing the innocent."

