Foreign Minister signs MoU between Government of Kingdom of Bahrain and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, signed today with the Regional Representative at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Khaled Khalifa, through video call, a Memorandum of Understanding between the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees regarding the exchange of information for refugees and asylum seekers. The signing was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for International Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

The Foreign Minister hailed the cooperation between the Kingdom and the United Nations and its specialized agencies in achieving the goals of the international organisation, noting the support provided by the United Nations to the projects and programs implemented by the Kingdom of Bahrain, especially in the field of achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. He also commended the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on exchanging information for refugees and asylum seekers in a way that serves the goals of both sides to provide aid and support to refugees in the countries of the Middle East region.

For his part, Mr. Khalifa expressed his appreciation for the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations, its offices and specialized bodies, which extend for several years, noting that signing this MoU is a clear evidence of the positive cooperation between the Foreign Ministry and the High Commissioner, which will contribute to promoting the Commissioner's efforts in providing aid and support to the refugees in the region.