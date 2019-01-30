Foreign Minister Mikser: we must increase the visibility of Estonian development cooperation and humanitarian aid

The future of Estonian development cooperation was discussed at the public session of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu on Tuesday 29 January. According to Foreign Minister Sven Mikser, Estonia should increase the visibility of its development cooperation and humanitarian aid in the world.

“We must make use of opportunities for more extensive cooperation with other countries, participate more actively in shaping international policies and use the programmes of the European Union more extensively,” the Foreign Minister said at the discussion. “However, this requires an increase in both human as well as financial resources, and a more efficient system of development cooperation and humanitarian aid,” he added.

“For example, we must improve coordination inside Estonia and raise the readiness of agencies to successfully participate in competitions. It is also important to pay more attention to raising the capabilities of organisations when it comes to applying for European Union funds,” the Foreign Minister said.

The goal of development cooperation and humanitarian aid is to help countries in need, prevent conflicts and stop the spread of crises.

In 2017, Estonia’s development cooperation and humanitarian aid amounted to €38.2 million.