Foreign Affairs Select Committee Calls For Urgent Action by Government on Atrocity Prevention

The Foreign Affairs Select Committee today released the report of their inquiry into the Responsibility to Protect and Humanitarian Intervention, ‘Global Britain: The Responsibility to Protect and Humanitarian Intervention’, recommending that the UK Government act urgently to reassess its approach to preventing mass atrocities abroad, and learn lessons from Syria about the costs of failing to protect. Indeed, the report comes as imminent catastrophe is feared in Idlib where 3 million people are fearing for their lives.

NGOs in the UK and internationally have welcomed the report, particularly its central recommendation that the UK set out a cross-government atrocity prevention strategy, a step the Committee consider is ‘now more vital than ever’ and one that has been called for repeatedly by the UK Civil Society Mass Atrocity Prevention group, coordinated by human rights NGO, Protection Approaches.

Protection Approaches and members of the working group support the recommendation from the Foreign Affairs Select Committee that HMG set out a clear public cross-Government strategy by April 2019; as the report emphasises, waiting until mass atrocities are already occurring to take action is too late to adequately protect civilians across the world. Articulating a national approach to the effective and timely prediction and prevention of mass atrocity crimes is central to the UK fulfilling its responsibility to protect; the UK should be able and willing to respond to the threat or occurrence of mass atrocity situations using a wide spectrum of coercive measures, including but by no means limited to military intervention.

Indeed, in Myanmar, the world has seen the devastation that occurs when a crisis which was predicted is met with inadequate action or political will to act from the international community. Had the UK had in place a clearer cross-Government strategy on the prediction of identity-based violence and its prevention, perhaps its response to warning signs would have been different.

The report looks at the ongoing conflict in Syria, which has seen civilian deaths and mass displacement on a huge scale, amidst allegations of war crimes. With a devastating offensive on Idlib expected in the coming days, the report proposes an independent inquiry into the decision-making processes which led to UK non-intervention in Syria and what lessons can be learned from the human cost that followed. The UK has a chequered history in its fulfilment of its responsibilities to protect civilian populations abroad, but as this report shows, failing to engage with the problem is not a solution.

Other recommendations for the UK Government include:

- Producing a draft atrocity prevention strategy for consultation by April 2019

- Implementing France’s proposal to refrain from use of the veto at the UN Security Council in situations where there is credible evidence of genocide, and encouraging other permanent UNSC members to do so

- Updating its strategy for the protection of civilians in armed conflict to reflect how explosive weapons and attacks on healthcare services are impacting civilians and what can be done to address this

- Clarifying and defining the conditions under which a humanitarian intervention may take place.

The report demonstrates the opportunity for the UK to play a leadership role going forward when faced with the threat or occurrence of mass atrocities, and there exists a growing community across Parliament and in civil society which can support the UK in becoming a global leader in upholding its Responsibility to Protect. This report promises to be a vital step forward for the UK’s ability to predict, prevent, and protect civilians from mass atrocities. Quote from Dr Kate Ferguson, Director of Research and Policy at Protection Approaches:

“Protection Approaches welcomes the publication of this important report and its central recommendation that the UK Government set out a cross-Whitehall atrocity prevention strategy. We know that the prevention of genocide, ethnic cleansing and other crimes against humanity does not begin at the point of violence but requires long term and collective effort; the recommendations from this report set out a comprehensive roadmap that would greatly enhance UK contributions to the shared global and moral challenge to prevent atrocities.”

“At a time of rising global violence and instability, when atrocity crimes are becoming more common, it is crucial that the UK leads by example in strengthening its national approach to more timely and effective prediction and prevention of these terrible crimes, and in a manner that supports rather than undermines our multilateral system. A national cross-government strategy would do just this and ensure that the UK can be proud of its contributions to the collective responsibility to protect the lives of those who cannot protect themselves.”

Spokespeople available:

Dr Kate Ferguson, Director of Research and Policy at Protection Approaches, policy@protectionapproaches.org Protection Approaches is a leading UK-based charity working with UK decision makers specifically to assist the UK in better predicting and preventing identity-based violence, including mass atrocity crimes. Protection Approaches also convenes the UK Civil Society Mass Atrocity Prevention Working Group, a network of over 20 organisations and individuals who work across the sector on issues relating to atrocity prevention.

Dr Ferguson gave oral evidence to the inquiry, and Protection Approaches made a written submission. The report recommends a UK national atrocity prevention strategy, a recommendation that Protection Approaches and the UK Civil Society Mass Atrocity Prevention Working Group has repeatedly called for, including in submissions made to the inquiry. See Protection Approaches’ brief ‘Towards a National Approach to Atrocities’

Dr. Yasmine Nahlawi, Research and Policy Coordinator, Rethink Rebuild Society, Yasmine@rrsoc.org Dr Nahlawi is an academic, whose specialty is on the Responsibility to Protect, and the author of the upcoming book ‘Responsibility to Protect as International Legal Norm: Lessons from Libya and Syria' (Routledge, 2019). Rethink Rebuild Society is a Manchester-based charity that works towards improving the lives of refugees, asylum seekers, and immigrants, in particular but not exclusively Syrians in the UK, helping them become positively established within British society.

Alison McGovern MP, alison.mcgovern.mp@parliament.uk Alison McGovern is the co-author of “The Cost of Doing Nothing: The price of inaction in the face of mass atrocities”, based on work begun by Jo Cox MP (1974-2016) and Tom Tugendhat MP, and completed by Alison McGovern MP and Tom Tugendhat MP. She has been the Labour MP for Wirral South since 2010.

Catherine Anderson, Chief Executive, the Jo Cox Foundation, catherine@jocoxfoundation.org

The Jo Cox Foundation has been established to support Jo's friends, family and colleagues in their efforts to continue her work and to highlight the issues she cared about so deeply – from the plight of innocent civilians in Syria to the despair caused by loneliness and social isolation in the UK. The Jo Cox Foundation has also submitted written evidence to the R2P and humanitarian intervention inquiry.

Dr Simon Adams, Executive Director, The Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, sadams@globalr2p.prg

The Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect seeks to transform the principle of the Responsibility to Protect into a practical guide for action in the face of mass atrocities. The Global Centre engages in advocacy around specific crises, conducts research designed to further understanding of R2P, recommends strategies to help states build capacity, and works closely with NGOs, governments and regional bodies which are seeking to operationalize the Responsibility to Protect.