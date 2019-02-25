Foreign Affairs: A battle plan for the World Bank

by David Miliband President & CEO, International Rescue Committee

In "A Battle Plan for the World Bank," a piece published in Foreign Affairs, International Rescue Committee president and CEO David Miliband explains why refugees are at the center of the fight against poverty:

"Extreme poverty and conflict go hand in hand. By 2030, some 85 percent of extremely poor people—those living on less than $1.90 a day—will live in fragile settings, affected or threatened by war and other shocks. The number of armed conflicts around the world is 65 percent higher today than it was a decade ago. Many of these conflicts are civil wars, which tend to last longer than interstate wars and are much more likely to recur after a peace agreement has been reached.

As a result, displacement is lasting longer—at least ten years for the average refugee. During those years, many of the displaced are unable to work or go to school. The host countries are often overburdened: almost 90 percent of the world’s 24.5 million refugees live in low and middle-income countries, which already struggle to educate their populations and expand their economies."

