Forecast-based Financing (FbF): Anticipatory actions for food security, April 2019
from World Food Programme
Report
Published on 30 Apr 2019 — View Original
Forecast-based Financing enables anticipatory actions for disaster mitigation at the community and government level using credible seasonal and weather forecasts. With climate change acting as a risk multiplier, WFP is strengthening this work with investments in Forecast-based Financing and anticipatory action across Asia, Africa and Latin America.