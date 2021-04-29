Forecast-based financing and disaster displacement: acting early to reduce the humanitarian impacts of displacement

This issue brief addresses opportunities and challenges associated with utilizing forecast-based financing (FbF) to support anticipatory humanitarian action in the context of disaster displacement. It includes recommendations to governments, UN agencies, NGOs, the IFRC and National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, civil society and donors, as well as community-based stakeholders, on how FbF can reduce risks and address the humanitarian impacts of disaster displacement.

These recommendations are designed to inspire practical action to enhance FbF in addressing humanitarian risks amid displacement. Recommendations fall into four broad categories:

Analysis of displacement risks;

protection against arbitrary displacement;

preparedness and response displacement; and

Durable solutions.