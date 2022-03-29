World
Forced Migration Review Issue 69: Climate crisis and displacement: from commitment to action (Mars 2022)
orced Migration Review issue 69 includes a major feature on ‘**Climate crisis and displacement: from commitment to action**’ in which authors examine how high-level policy commitments can be translated into concrete action in order to address the impacts of the climate crisis on human mobility. The issue also includes three articles on other topics: women, peace and security in displacement; cash transfers in Turkey; and asylum accommodation in the UK.