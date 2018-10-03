03 Oct 2018

Forced Migration Review Issue 59: Twenty Years of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement

Report
from Forced Migration Review, University of Oxford
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.42 MB)

From the editors

In her Foreword to this issue of FMR, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, poses the question: Where do we go from here?

In the 20 years since they were launched, the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement have been of assistance to many States responding to internal displacement, and have been incorporated into many national and regional policies and laws. However, the scale of internal displacement today remains vast, and the impact on those who are displaced is immense.

In this issue, authors acknowledge the applications and successes of the Guiding Principles while reflecting on their limitations, the challenges to their implementation, their relevance to contemporary incidences and different drivers of internal displacement, future challenges that might have to be faced, and the potential application of new understandings and new approaches.

We would like to thank Erin Mooney (UN Protection Capacity) and Kathrine Starup (Danish Refugee Council) for their assistance as advisors to the feature theme, and the following donors for their support of this issue: the Government of the Principality of Liechtenstein, ICRC, IDMC, IOM, Open Society Foundations, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, UNHCR (Division of International Protection, Global Protection Cluster and IDP Section) and UNOCHA.

See www.fmreview.org/GuidingPrinciples20 to access the magazine, its accompanying ‘digest’, our new Editors’ briefing (with an overview of content and links to articles) and all individual articles. A podcast of each article is also available.

FMR 59 will be available in English, Arabic, Spanish and French. For printed copies, please email us at fmr@qeh.ox.ac.uk.

Forthcoming issues (see www.fmreview.org/forthcoming)

• FMR 60: Education (February 2019)

• FMR 61: Ethics and responsibilities (June 2019) This issue will also pay tribute to the late Barbara Harrell-Bond. See back cover for more details.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter or sign up for email alerts at www.fmreview.org/request/alerts.

Marion Couldrey and Jenny Peebles Editors, Forced Migration Review

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.