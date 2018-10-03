Forced Migration Review Issue 59: Twenty Years of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement

From the editors

In her Foreword to this issue of FMR, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, poses the question: Where do we go from here?

In the 20 years since they were launched, the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement have been of assistance to many States responding to internal displacement, and have been incorporated into many national and regional policies and laws. However, the scale of internal displacement today remains vast, and the impact on those who are displaced is immense.

In this issue, authors acknowledge the applications and successes of the Guiding Principles while reflecting on their limitations, the challenges to their implementation, their relevance to contemporary incidences and different drivers of internal displacement, future challenges that might have to be faced, and the potential application of new understandings and new approaches.

We would like to thank Erin Mooney (UN Protection Capacity) and Kathrine Starup (Danish Refugee Council) for their assistance as advisors to the feature theme, and the following donors for their support of this issue: the Government of the Principality of Liechtenstein, ICRC, IDMC, IOM, Open Society Foundations, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, UNHCR (Division of International Protection, Global Protection Cluster and IDP Section) and UNOCHA.

See www.fmreview.org/GuidingPrinciples20 to access the magazine, its accompanying ‘digest’, our new Editors’ briefing (with an overview of content and links to articles) and all individual articles. A podcast of each article is also available.

FMR 59 will be available in English, Arabic, Spanish and French. For printed copies, please email us at fmr@qeh.ox.ac.uk.

Marion Couldrey and Jenny Peebles Editors, Forced Migration Review